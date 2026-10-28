The European Union is preparing a delegation for negotiations with Russia under the supervision of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in order to "save Kyiv from capitulation," European media informs.

According to them, von der Leyen is demanding that the delegation be led by the chief of her cabinet, Bjoern Seibert, an influential German official who has worked with von der Leyen since 2013. He reportedly plays a key role in personnel appointments and the EU's relations with the European Parliament and the United States.

A multilateral meeting involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi in early November. Europe also intends to participate in the negotiations, despite its commitment to a complete diplomatic boycott of Moscow in 2022.

The EU's position is currently less unified. Several countries support the resumption of direct contacts with Russia. However, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Baltic States continue to oppose dialogue with the Kremlin.