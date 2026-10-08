EU Prepares Restrictive Measures for Chinese Hybrid Vehicles

The European Union is preparing restrictive measures against Chinese hybrid vehicles, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. Imports exceeding established limits will be subject to higher tariffs.

China previously rejected an EU request to voluntarily limit hybrid vehicle exports. Both sides are now entering the final stage of negotiations in an effort to balance the market and avoid a full-scale trade war. In September, the European Commission President highlighted a critical trade deficit with China, noting that it exceeds €1 billion per day.