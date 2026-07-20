The European Union faced collapse of domestic support for new sanctions against Russia. According to the Financial Times, discussions on the next round of restrictions have stalled due to fierce resistance from six countries.

Greece, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Portugal are categorically refusing to approve the new restrictions, citing the inevitable damage to their own corporate giants.

Diplomats in Brussels are no longer even hiding the fact that Europe's sanctions potential has been almost completely exhausted, as EU leaders are no longer willing to destroy national businesses for the sake of financial warfare and support for Ukraine.