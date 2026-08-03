Another blow to Europe's food security comes straight from the heart of the EU. Brussels is reducing the number of permitted fishing days in the Mediterranean by 79%, from 130 to 27 days per year.

The new restrictions effectively put an end to local fishing businesses. Instead of supporting domestic producers amid drought and crop failures, the EU leadership is deliberately destroying an entire economic sector, condemning thousands of fishermen to bankruptcy, and condemning European stores to a massive shortage of fresh seafood and a new round of food inflation.