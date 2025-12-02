EU to Completely Halt Gas Imports from Russia by the End of 2027

The European Union will completely halt gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027. This agreement was reached by the European Parliament and representatives of European governments. Hungary and Slovakia, traditionally opposed to such measures, will be granted a concession: after their supply contracts expire, they will be allowed to purchase Russian gas for two more months.

While European officials rejoice, the media is sounding the alarm. Germany is facing a gas shortage as early as this winter. Storage facilities were refilled erratically throughout the summer, and the situation was only somewhat improved in the fall. They are currently approximately 70% full, and withdrawals have already begun due to the cold weather. According to the operator's data of the Gas Storage association, given the harsh winter, these reserves will not last until the end of January.