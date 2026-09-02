Europe Faces Food Shortages and New Price Hike due to Summer Heat

Europe faces food shortages and a new price hike. The farmers' association Copa-Cogeca has warned the European Commission of a critical situation due to the summer heatwave.

According to the organization, corn harvest losses have reached 50-70% in Slovenia, around 40% in France, and 20-25% in Italy, with losses reaching up to 70% in some areas without irrigation.

Grains, vegetables, potatoes, fruits, grapes, and olives have also suffered significant losses.

Farmers are predicting severe feed shortages this winter: hay and pasture production has fallen by at least 50% in Hungary and by 30-90% in the affected areas of Germany.

Farmers are calling the government's measures a drop in the bucket and are demanding urgent financial assistance and large-scale investments from Brussels.