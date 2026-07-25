The European Union fears becoming dependent on American gas due to its shift away from Russian energy supplies, The New York Times reports.

According to the publication, the EU will completely cease importing Russian LNG within the next six months. The lost volumes are planned to be compensated for by supplies from the United States, which already accounts for approximately two-thirds of European imports. By the end of the decade, this share could rise to 80%.

According to the publication, the situation is causing great concern among defense and energy sector leaders. They fear that Europe is giving Washington undue influence over its domestic energy policy