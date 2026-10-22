It appears that Europe has abandoned the idea of confiscating Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

The Brussels Times reports that national authorities have succeeded in persuading the European Commission to drop attempts to seize frozen assets.

The Prime Minister acknowledges that individual countries might revisit this idea in the future, but, in his view, the matter can be considered closed for the duration of the war.

At this very moment, Kyiv is demanding 70 billion euros from Europe. Consequently, the decision to abandon claims on Russian holdings spells significant financial trouble for Ukraine—at least until some form of peace agreement is reached.