U.S. representatives have proposed that European countries partially unfreeze Russian assets, according to details of talks in Miami reported by the Financial Times.

Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, also suggested creating a special financial instrument under U.S. control. European representatives rejected the proposal; however, discussions regarding potential ways to utilize the frozen assets remain ongoing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also rejected the White House’s proposal. Speaking to a British journalist in London, he stated that the elections mentioned by Donald Trump are not feasible and that he has no intention of resigning. He further expressed feeling "betrayed" by the U.S. president’s decision to strike a deal with Moscow involving diesel supplies. Zelenskyy appealed to Elon Musk to restore Starlink services in Ukraine, while the head of SpaceX, in turn, urged him to step down.