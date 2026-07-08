European Business Jets Risk Running out of Fuel
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European private jet operators have begun preparing for potential fuel shortages during the holiday season. Due to the shortage, kerosene suppliers will prioritize major national airlines.
Market panic intensified following a recent fuel outage at Nice Airport, where several business jets were unable to refuel on time. Now, private jet operators will have to change their usual routes to avoid problematic regions.
Such flight adjustments will inevitably lead to increased travel costs and higher prices for VIP clients.