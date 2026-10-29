European Commission Denies Baltic States €500 Million Request to Combat Drones

The European Commission has denied the Baltic States a €500 million request to combat drones, Lithuanian media reported, citing the European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

The European Commission responded to the Baltic states' request, but the response was not what the defense ministers had expected, according to media reports. The European Commission stated that there were no additional funds in the EU budget for this purpose and instead proposed using preferential loans under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program.

According to Kubilius, the European Commission will soon announce a new call for applications for SAFE funds. After the first round, €21 billion remained unused.