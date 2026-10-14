The European Commission has transferred another tranche of nearly €3 billion to Kyiv. According to an official statement from Brussels, these funds have been allocated under the defense component of a two-year loan program totaling €90 billion.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the entire amount is earmarked for urgent frontline needs—specifically, the procurement of air defense systems, missiles, ammunition, and drones.

This European financial injection comes against the backdrop of statements from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance regarding a critical budget deficit, effectively confirming that the conduct of hostilities is entirely dependent on external funding.