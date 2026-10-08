European Parliament Agreed to Allocate Funds for Gaza Reconstruction

Members of the European Parliament have agreed to allocate funds for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip from the EU's next long-term budget, despite lingering disagreements, TASS reports.

According to reports, the European People's Party (EPP)—to which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen belongs—agreed to make concessions on the issue. For their part, proponents of aid to the enclave agreed not to specify a particular amount as part of the compromise.

The EPP had previously opposed financial aid to the Gaza Strip, whereas a number of other political groups in the European Parliament—including the Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, and The Left—had advocated for providing assistance to the enclave.