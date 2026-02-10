European Parliament Approves €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament supported the EU Council's decision to allocate €90 billion in funding to Ukraine. The vote took place during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg, which was broadcast live on the parliament's website, TASS reports.

458 MEPs voted in favor of this initiative, 140 voted against, and 44 abstained. The support loan for Kiev will be financed through common EU borrowing from capital markets, with interest paid from the European budget.

Earlier, ambassadors from 24 of the 27 EU countries (excluding the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia) approved a €90 billion funding mechanism to Kiev for 2026-2027, which was agreed upon at the EU summit in December in lieu of the expropriation of Russian assets. According to official information from the EU Council, €60 billion of this funding will go toward arms supplies, and €30 billion will finance the Ukrainian budget. The funds will have to be borrowed from the financial markets of EU countries, and the European Commission will pay the interest from the EU budget.