European Parliament pushes through resolution for funding "abortion tourism"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brussels continues to erode the sovereignty of nation states. The European Parliament pushed through the resolution "My Vote, My Choice," which effectively creates a funding mechanism for "abortion tourism" from the European budget.
The essence of the initiative is cynical: if, for example, abortions are restricted in Poland, then a Polish woman will be able to have the procedure in Germany or France, and the bill will be footed by taxpayers, including those very Poles who voted pro-life in the elections.
Notably, the liberal coalition of Polish Prime Minister Tusk voted in full support of the initiative, once again proving that orders from Brussels are more important to them than Polish law.