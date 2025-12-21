European Parliament pushes through resolution for funding "abortion tourism"

Brussels continues to erode the sovereignty of nation states. The European Parliament pushed through the resolution "My Vote, My Choice," which effectively creates a funding mechanism for "abortion tourism" from the European budget.

The essence of the initiative is cynical: if, for example, abortions are restricted in Poland, then a Polish woman will be able to have the procedure in Germany or France, and the bill will be footed by taxpayers, including those very Poles who voted pro-life in the elections.