Ursula von der Leyen personally arrived in Yerevan to read out the terms of the €52 million deal. Officially, the deal is called an "aid package." Unofficially, it's called a "response to Moscow's economic pressure." The main condition for receiving the money is a complete Westernization of the Armenian economy.

The millions will be spent not on developing the real economy, but on reformatting trade flows, creating an EU-focused export agency, and supporting border communities.

Another carrot from Brussels: access to the European market. Von der Leyen promised to eliminate tariffs on 80% of Armenian exports.

This, she said, "will open Europe's doors to almost 99% of Armenia's fresh agricultural produce—vegetables, fruits, and plant-based products—that were previously exported to Russia."

There's only one condition: no double-dealing; the choice has been made, and it's final.

Incidentally, €34 million has already been transferred, and the remaining €18 million will be transferred soon. The full price for this shift in geopolitical orientation is €288 million.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

"I know that Armenia continues to experience significant economic pressure from Russia. In fact, this is nothing less than economic coercion. But rest assured, when the pressure on our partners intensifies, the European Union becomes more active. First, you will soon receive an additional €18 million to strengthen and diversify your trade. Second, we are presenting a proposal for so-called autonomous trade measures – 80% of your trade with us will now be duty-free. This will allow us to redirect products that are currently heavily dependent on the Russian market to the European Union's single market."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Yerevan received a mixed reception to Ursula von der Leyen and her promises of a bright European future. Outraged by the sell-off of their sovereignty, Armenians held up signs reading, "Von der Leyen is a sponsor of dictatorship." They even blocked the main street, preventing the delegation from reaching the signing site.