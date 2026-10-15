Disagreements among European Union member states regarding the budget plan for the next seven years have reached an unprecedented scale. According to the President of the European Parliament, an intense conflict of interests erupted during a summit in Brussels. A group of states, led by Germany, blocked a draft budget exceeding €1.7 trillion, demanding a reduction of at least €140 billion.

Major net-contributor countries are no longer willing to foot the bill for others. Meanwhile, recipient countries—including the Baltic States - are pushing for increased funding for the alliance’s logistics and military programs.

The European Union now faces a situation where demands are growing, yet European capitals simply lack the funds to meet them.