EU's Public Debt Reached Record €15.7 Trillion

The public debt of 16 EU countries reached a historic high in the first quarter 2026. According to Eurostat, the combined public debt of all 27 EU countries increased by €327 billion in the quarter, reaching €15.7 trillion for the first time.

France has the highest debt at €3.5 trillion, followed by Italy and Germany, with debt amounts of €3.16 trillion and €2.9 trillion. The total EU debt has reached a new record since 1994.