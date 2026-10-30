Evacuation from Oleshky Continues Under Humanitarian Truce

The humanitarian evacuation operation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, is entering its fourth and most critical day under a period of silence.

Tens of tonnes of food, hygiene products, medicines and fuel for generators have been delivered to residents who have chosen to remain in the besieged front-line city.

The operation was agreed upon and is being coordinated by the human rights commissioners of Russia and Ukraine.

“This is an important mission: to deliver the humanitarian aid people need and ensure their safety. A large convoy has been organised today, with 25 buses and at least 750 seats,” said Yana Lantratova, Russia’s human rights commissioner.

“Everything is fine. We’ll soon be in Ukraine. Everyone will be met in Chernihiv Region. First, we’ll receive you, then take you to hospitals. If you need anything else, we’ll help take you to relatives anywhere in Ukraine,” said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner.

Those wishing to travel to Ukraine will first head, accompanied by Ukrainian representatives, to Anapa airport, then fly to Gomel.

No incidents have been reported in the humanitarian mission zone. Russian troops had earlier carried out extensive demining work—at considerable personal risk—to establish a safe corridor.