EU continues to pressure Hungary

Reuters reports that European diplomacy chief Borrell said that the next meeting of foreign ministers will be held in Brussels, not Budapest - because of Hungary's position on Ukraine.

During the meeting of EU foreign ministers, where this issue was discussed, opinions were divided, but especially active Baltic natives said they would boycott Budapest.

As a result, the publication notes, the head of eurodiplomacy decided to “send a signal” to Hungary, although it has a symbolic nature.

