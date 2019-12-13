The sanctions boomerang is getting increasingly tangible for the European countries. The annual inflation in the Eurozone, according to Eurostat, rose to 9.1% - a new peak. In the Netherlands, the prices in August were on average 13.6 percent higher than a year ago. Most of the price increase was due to the high cost of energy. People are at a loss, the cost of living is rising from month to month.

Inflation and price increases are becoming more and more tangible. I'm retired, and the pension hasn't gone up for years, unlike prices. My biggest fear is the utility bills this winter. Otherwise, I will get by, but I can't afford extra things, like buying expensive gifts for the kids or traveling. I only have enough to live on.

I come from Romania, and I have been living and studying here for two years, and I can clearly see the difference in prices. In the last few months there has been a huge increase. I used to have enough for 30 euros a week for groceries, now I'll probably have to pay about 50 euros. It's too much, especially if you're a student.

A feast in times of... Inflation

It seems inflation did not reach into the pockets of British officials. Despite the crisis in the country, Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials took the Prime Minister's plane for a joyride. The flight covered 1100 kilometers, and during the flight the guests were served delicious hors d'oeuvres and expensive alcohol. The party on board cost the budget £50,000.

Rising salt and milk prices in Poland

Poles are just about to get ready for a spike in the price of basic foodstuffs. Because of the adverse weather conditions, Warsaw may be left without two million tons of salt. Experts predict that dairy products will become much more expensive due to the drought.