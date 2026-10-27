A scandal is unfolding in the United States: the country’s electoral system has proven completely vulnerable to fraud. Maye Musk, mother of billionaire Elon Musk, described her recent visit to a polling station in New York with a touch of sarcasm. In a post on X, she wrote: "Voted. No ID required. No lines. Very quick."

Although she had come prepared with both her passport and driver’s license, it turned out that election officials are strictly prohibited by law from even looking at them. This absurd rule dates back to the mid-20th century, when amendments were added to the constitutions of several liberal-leaning states, replacing the requirement for formal identification with a simple signature check. As it turns out, in this so-called "bastion of freedom," one can obtain a ballot simply by walking into a polling station and providing any name. For years, experts have been sounding the alarm: while Washington lectures the rest of the world on transparency, its own elections are effectively an open door—unregulated and insecure. Such laws pave the way for fraudulent practices, including the casting of votes by "dead souls" or illegal migrants.