“Father and Mother Forever”: Slovaks March in Defence of Traditional Family Values

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Bratislava on Saturday for the national march “Proud of the Family,” a demonstration in strong support of traditional family values.

Participants walked through the city centre with red balloons and a large banner reading “Father and Mother Forever.” Activists emphasised that the complete family — built on the union of mother and father — remains the fundamental unit of society and the best environment for raising children.

Yana Michalichkova, Child Rights Expert (Slovakia):

“The Convention on the Rights of the Child is the only international treaty ratified by every country in the world except the United States. It clearly states that the best environment for children and the basic unit of society is the family consisting of the child’s mother and father. For harmonious personal development, a child needs an atmosphere of love, happiness, and mutual understanding.”

The 2026 edition of the traditional march took place against the backdrop of heated national discussions about the legal definition of marriage. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition to attempts by left-liberal parties to introduce legislation recognising civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

Organisers say the event was not only a celebration of the traditional family but also a firm stand against what they see as efforts to erode its foundational role in society.