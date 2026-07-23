Federal Court Assigns Date to Start Maduro's Trial

The third hearing in the case of captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife took place in the United States.

The Federal Court for the Southern District of New York has set the start of the Venezuelan leader's drug trafficking trial for June 1, 2027.

The couple maintains their innocence. Maduro's lawyer emphasized that he intends to challenge the legality of his clients' arrest, citing, among other things, the head of state's legal immunity. While the hearing was underway, supporters of the Venezuelan leader protested outside the courthouse. They chanted slogans in his support and demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife.

Protesters in Venezuela also made similar demands. The demonstration in Caracas was led by Maduro's son, who called for the preservation of national unity.