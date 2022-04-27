Fedorov: Kiev involved in 660 hacker attacks against Russia and Belarus

Kiev is involved in the organization of more than 660 hacker attacks against Belarusian and Russian enterprises and institutions. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País. According to the politician, he organized the world's first cyber army. The participation in it is voluntary, hackers receive tasks via Telegram without personal contact. The army of hackers now, according to Fedorov, includes about 300 thousand specialists.