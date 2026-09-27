A striking move within the European community: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has declared that he has no faith in the solidarity of EU member states. Speaking on the TA3 television channel, the head of government stated that, given the deteriorating security situation, Bratislava must focus exclusively on its own interests.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"Right now, we must think primarily of our own national interests. We cannot even reach an agreement at the EU level on electricity prices that are equal for all members of the bloc. Do you think anyone would go to war for us? I do not believe in that kind of solidarity."

Fico cited military neutrality as the ideal scenario, although he acknowledged Slovakia's obligations to NATO. The Prime Minister's statements serve as a sober assessment of the entire Western security system; relying on allies who cannot even manage electricity prices is the height of naivety.