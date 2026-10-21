Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico delivered a sharp statement exposing what he described as the West’s total hypocrisy and double standards in the energy sector. The head of the Slovak government openly accused Washington and Brussels of covertly supporting the Russian economy while issuing ultimatums to Eastern European countries demanding they abandon advantageous contracts.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

“We have been repeatedly accused of financing the Russian war machine against Ukraine by purchasing oil and gas from Russia. So please, let us look at these accusations in light of the latest agreement between the United States and Russia. Can we then publicly state that by buying Russian diesel, the United States is financing Russian military equipment? And let us also look at this through the prism that Russia is today the second-largest supplier of liquefied gas to Europe. Western European countries take liquefied gas from Russia as if they had been hired to do so. And yet they tell us that the small volume of gas we took or continue to take until 2027, as well as oil, supposedly finances the entire Russian war.”

The politician also demanded that Western elites stop hiding behind artificial ethics and morality. According to him, the Ukrainian conflict will one day end. And then everyone who today demonstratively demands a rejection of Russian energy resources will themselves be the first to line up for contracts with Moscow.