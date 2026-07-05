Fico: Slovakia will not finance the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine

Slovakia will not participate in financing Ukraine for the purpose of continuing the military conflict. Prime Minister Robert Fico announced this ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, TASS reports.

"I held a dialogue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. I said that Slovakia will not be part of any loan, any grant, any guarantee, or any financial mechanism to support the war in Ukraine," the Slovak prime minister said.

He also emphasized that achieving peace is the main condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"No one will support a country's accession to the EU if that country is in a military conflict. Peace is an absolute condition for Ukraine's admission to the EU," Fico said.

He advocated for the European Union's active participation in negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine. A settlement can only be achieved through dialogue.

The Slovak prime minister also criticized EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas. "It is clear that she is incapable of engaging in the dialogue with the parties to the conflict, which is what the community currently needs," he added.