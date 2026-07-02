The world is already effectively in a state of direct war with Russia – this resonant statement was made by Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

He emphasized that a huge number of professional foreign mercenaries are currently operating in Ukraine, directly servicing sophisticated Western weapons systems.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"I belong to a very small group of prime ministers within the European Union who support dialogue, while the majority of EU member states support the war in Ukraine. Today, the Western world is practically at war with Russia, if we take into account the huge number of professional paid mercenaries operating in Ukraine and who are currently servicing the significant weapons systems used in this conflict."

Prime Minister of Slovakia

The head of the Slovak government called on the international community to do everything possible to prevent the fighting in Ukraine from escalating into a global war.