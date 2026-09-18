MINSK, September 18 (news.by) — Robert Fico is sounding the alarm over a critical deterioration of the international situation. The head of the Slovak government has made an extremely harsh and anxious statement. In his words, the situation on the continent has never been as tense as it is now.

Robert Fico, prime minister of Slovakia:

“We can, of course, dig trenches and build bunkers, but I remind you: the situation should not be underestimated. It has never been as serious and tense with regard to the possibility of a pan-European military conflict as it is now.”

The prime minister stressed that escalation has reached a dangerous line because of irresponsible steps by Western politicians. Bratislava consistently calls for an immediate diplomatic settlement.

Fico insists on ending the pumping of weapons into the region, because further disregard of peace initiatives will inevitably lead to catastrophe for the whole of Europe.