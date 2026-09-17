Financial Times: Europe Faces Potato Shortage

A scorching summer is squeezing European potato supplies. The EU faces a potential potato shortage due to an unprecedented heatwave, the Financial Times reports. Experts estimate losses at over 3 million tons, with financial damages ranging from €400 million to €620 million.

In key producing nations—such as Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands—total potato production is set to drop to approximately 20 million tonnes. France and Belgium have been hit particularly hard by the heat and parched soil.

The market has already responded with price hikes. In some European countries, the price of potatoes has risen to €250 per ton, while in France it has climbed to €520 per ton.