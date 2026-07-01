Amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act have entered into force in Finland.

They lift the ban on the import, manufacture, storage, and use of nuclear weapons within the country. This resolution repeals the national ban that has been in place since the 1980s.

The document was overwhelmingly supported by the country's parliament, after which it was signed by the President. The decision has provoked a wave of criticism, as Finnish authorities had previously assured that the country had no plans to deploy weapons during peacetime.