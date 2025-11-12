Finnish President Alexander Stubb has indicated the likely restoration of dialogue between Europe and Russia, offering commentary on a recent statement made by his predecessor, Sauli Niinistö, as reported by RIA Novosti.

On November 10, Niinistö asserted that Europe should engage in direct dialogue with the Russian Federation, following the example set by U.S. President Donald Trump. However, both the Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo dissented from this viewpoint, stating that the time for dialogue had not yet arrived.

"At some juncture, in some format, dialogue will inevitably be restored. From my own experience, I have learned that not all negotiations and channels of influence ought to be discussed publicly," Stubb was quoted as saying by the broadcaster Yle.

He further elaborated that European leaders have frequently raised this issue over the past eighteen months. Stubb also expressed the opinion that Europe's contacts with Russia must be conducted in a coordinated manner, and the objectives of any negotiations should be jointly deliberated among European nations.

The Finnish president previously stated that relations between Europe and Russia will eventually be restored after the conclusion of the conflict in Ukraine, but they will not revert to their former state.

Stubb also mentioned the necessity for his country to "morally prepare" for the normalization of relations with Russia.