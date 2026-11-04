The First Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution initiated by Belarus banning the development and production of new types of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The initiative received 177 supporters, demonstrating its enormous significance for global security. The document aims to strengthen the global disarmament and prevent the emergence of new lethal weapons systems. Minsk co-sponsored the resolution with 20 states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan, as well as several countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized that such a broad geographic reach clearly demonstrates the universal nature of Belarusian diplomacy and its ability to unite the international community around critical issues.