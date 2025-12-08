3.78 BYN
2.88 BYN
3.35 BYN
Following theft and flooding at Louvre, museum staff went on strike
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following theft and flooding at Louvre, museum staff went on strikenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0444c796-9775-4ed7-a946-3ac559090747/conversions/4ffb3dad-fc73-4374-856a-5e71bf014541-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0444c796-9775-4ed7-a946-3ac559090747/conversions/4ffb3dad-fc73-4374-856a-5e71bf014541-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0444c796-9775-4ed7-a946-3ac559090747/conversions/4ffb3dad-fc73-4374-856a-5e71bf014541-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0444c796-9775-4ed7-a946-3ac559090747/conversions/4ffb3dad-fc73-4374-856a-5e71bf014541-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
It's been a rough patch for the Louvre: first, the museum was robbed and the stolen items haven't been recovered yet, then the building was flooded, damaging 400 documents. Seeing all this, Louvre staff have gone on strike.
They are dissatisfied with the museum administration's policies, Le Monde reports. Protesters complain that they are forced to close museum premises significantly later than scheduled due to staff shortages, technical problems, and the building's general state of disrepair.