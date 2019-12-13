Von der Leyen goes on trial

Von der Leyen is finally going to trial. On May 17, the proceedings of the case of concealment of documents, corruption and illegal receipt of benefits will be taken up in the Belgian Liege. The matter concerns the supply of Pfizer's Covid vaccine to the EU.

As a result of private negotiations between the heads of the European Commission and the head of the Pfizer corporation, contracts worth 35 billion euros were concluded. The terms of these contracts are completely opaque, and the EU continues to pay for vaccinations even now that they were no longer needed. In addition, vaccine doses cost the European budget a wholly unreasonable 20 euros each.