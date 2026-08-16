Foreign Intelligence Suspected as Migrants Again Try to Breach Ceuta

Thousands of illegal migrants again tried to force their way into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on the night of August 15-16.

Authorities report that the main human wave was halted, yet footage emerging from the region indicates that some of the migrants did manage to enter the city.

An earlier attempt had been made on the morning of August 15. Police detained around 300 people and stopped that breach.

According to Spanish special services, the assaults on Ceuta are being coordinated through dozens of social-media chats that together count almost 500,000 members. Orders to begin each new push are issued via public groups that include numerous Islamists and other extremists.

Spanish authorities suspect the attempts are being organized by foreign intelligence services. Among those named are the intelligence agencies of Morocco, Israel, and the United States.