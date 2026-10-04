How is Zelensky spending the funds allocated by the West?

This is the question posed by former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller. Specifically, the politician called on Ukraine to provide an account of how the €1 billion and military equipment transferred by Warsaw have been utilized.

If no such report is forthcoming, Poland should cease its support for the Kyiv regime. "We are not a country awash in wealth. We have obligations to our own citizens, and we cannot simply throw away money and equipment," Miller emphasized.