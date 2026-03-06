FP: Replacing US Radars Damaged by Iran Will Take Years and Billions of Dollars

Replacing US radars damaged by Iranian strikes will cost over a billion dollars and take years, Foreign Policy reports.

"The destruction of two advanced US radars, the AN/FPS-132 in Qatar and the AN/TPS-59 in Bahrain, highlights the problem of fragile supply chains and long replacement lead times," the publication states.

According to the publication's analysis, replacing the radars will be time-consuming and expensive.

"It will take Raytheon five to eight years to build a new $1.1 billion AN/FPS-132 radar. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin will need at least 12 to 24 months and, by our estimates, $50 to $75 million to replace the AN/TPS-59," Foreign Policy calculated.