The unbearable heat from Western Europe continues to creep eastward. The French are already trying to enjoy the 30-degree 'coolness' after 40-degree heat.

Now, temperature records are being recorded in Germany. Recently, the thermometer there reached 41.5°C. Traffic lights are melting at intersections, and police are spraying pedestrians with fire hoses, usually used to disperse demonstrations. At least 1,500 people have died from the unbearable heat.

In Europe, destructive human activity is blamed for the disaster. Paris City Hall even issued a statement blaming the United States for France's woes, claiming that the US government is completely unconcerned about reducing emissions, while in Europe, they claim, they care.

Admittedly, they care in rather unusual ways. For example, they are banning and dismantling air conditioners. In France, they're banned from public transport, turning trains and buses into gas chambers. Even schools are often denied air conditioning. Perhaps because children will grow up to be environmental killers anyway, so let them start suffering now.

Photo: freepik.com