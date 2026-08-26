France Proposes Creating New Union within EU

A federation of six countries. This future for part of Europe has been proposed by former French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. He published a manifesto calling for the creation of a union uniting France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands—the EU's largest economies.

The statement is being actively discussed in the French media.

Le Maire believes that the six countries should operate as part of a federation with common rules in key areas (economics, technology, security) and their own capital. All these countries would remain members of the European Union. The former minister stated that by publishing his plan, he wants to initiate a discussion about the future of France in the run-up to the presidential campaign, in which he does not rule out his participation.