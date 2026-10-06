France Tests New Nuclear Missile M51

The French armed forces have tested a new nuclear missile. According to the Élysée Palace and the French Ministry of Defense, the test launch was conducted from a submarine without a warhead, TASS reports.

The agency notes that French President Emmanuel Macron was present at the test, observing the launch from a French naval frigate.

According to the publication, the missile in question is the third version of the M51 sea-launched strategic ballistic missile, which entered service a year ago. The missile, not armed with a nuclear warhead, crashed in the North Atlantic Ocean, several hundred kilometers from the coast.