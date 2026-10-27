France Tightens Internet Censorship
France has identified those responsible for the protests. And it's certainly not Macron's policies, but messaging apps.
Le Figaro reports that the authorities are pushing for parliament to urgently pass an amendment to the law on electronic media. The government is demanding that social media platforms immediately suppress all calls for protests: any post of a questionable nature must be deleted within an hour. Failure to comply could result in the internet platform being blocked or removed from search results.