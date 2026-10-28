French Senate Approves Bill on Collective Responsibility for Protests
Protesters in France will be fined for damage caused by riots, even if they were not directly involved in the unrest. The Senate has approved a bill.
The bill introduces collective liability. All participants will now be punished, even if they are not directly responsible but were part of a vandal group and did not leave after two calls from the police.
Furthermore, the law will require social media platforms to promptly block calls for riots.