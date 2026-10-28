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French Senate Approves Bill on Collective Responsibility for Protests

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Protesters in France will be fined for damage caused by riots, even if they were not directly involved in the unrest. The Senate has approved a bill.

The bill introduces collective liability. All participants will now be punished, even if they are not directly responsible but were part of a vandal group and did not leave after two calls from the police.

Furthermore, the law will require social media platforms to promptly block calls for riots.

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