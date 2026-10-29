FRG Plans to Deploy Electronic Warfare Systems in Lithuania to Monitor RF and Belarus

The Bundeswehr brigade stationed in Lithuania will be engaged for observation of Russia and Belarus with the help of electronic warfare means, RIA Novosti informs.

As the Reuters agency notes, the German brigade in particular intends to collect data on radars and other radio-wave-emitting equipment on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

“We will enter (the obtained data — Ed. news.by) into electronic warfare databases, which will then inform all our systems in the event of the appearance of a new radar,” the agency quotes the words of the head of the Bundeswehr cyber command Vice Admiral Thomas Daum.

According to him, it concerns the collection of data on Russian and Belarusian military emitters and radar stations. The German tank brigade in Lithuania will use electronic warfare means for early warning of activity in Kaliningrad and Belarus.

As Reuters writes, the German army is testing electronic warfare systems, including means of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles, signal interceptors, jammers and sensors intended for transmitting data to remote analysts.

Germany intends to station in Lithuania by the end of 2027 a heavy brigade with three maneuver battalions and the necessary combat support and supply units with a total strength of 5–6 thousand people.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has spoken of the construction of infrastructure for the stationing of German military personnel. Lithuanian internet users consider the stationing of the Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania a useless waste of money and recall the fascist occupation of the country during the years of the Second World War.