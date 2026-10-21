From Budget Crisis to Militarization: EU Sets Two Emergency Summits in Quick Succession

European Council President António Costa, speaking at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, announced that he will convene another extraordinary EU summit in February devoted to the militarization of the European Union and the competitiveness of the European economy, TASS reports.

This is already the second unscheduled EU summit announced in the past five days. Earlier, Costa said that an emergency EU summit on the Union’s budget would be called in mid-November 2026.

“I will convene a second meeting in early February at Alden Biesen Castle (in Belgium near Liège — news.by note) to assess progress in enhancing the competitiveness and defense of the EU,” he stated. Costa promised that at this meeting he would “confirm the political determination to achieve results.”

The first meeting at Alden Biesen took place on 12 February 2026 and was also dedicated to raising the competitiveness of the EU economy and reducing the bureaucratic burden within the Union.