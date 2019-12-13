3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Gadgets kill. Who was behind the monstrous explosion of pagers and household appliances in Lebanon
The terrorist attacks committed on September 17-18 in Lebanon continue to be the main topic of discussion for all planetary media, as well as for diplomats of the most influential countries in the world.
The pager explosions, which killed 12 people and injured over 4 thousand, divided the world into two parts.
Some supported the Israeli special operation, others condemned the attack. But where is the truth?
September 17-18 - these days will certainly go down in Lebanese history as filled with unprecedented horror and suffering - unprecedented, although in the 10 thousand years that civilization has existed in these lands, they have seen everything. The death that came here unexpectedly was public, massive and unusually bloody: detonating electronics tore out chunks of flesh, gouged out eyes, leaving them dangling on nerve threads, tore off hands, leaving tattered muscles. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, most of them completely random, found themselves in the trenches of someone else's war - the cannonade on the city streets was just like on the front lines.
Endless lines of ambulances lined up in hospitals all over Lebanon: the country has been in crisis for many years, so the current test of strength had to be endured not even by half-dead, but completely dead medicine.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All