The terrorist attacks committed on September 17-18 in Lebanon continue to be the main topic of discussion for all planetary media, as well as for diplomats of the most influential countries in the world.

The pager explosions, which killed 12 people and injured over 4 thousand, divided the world into two parts.

Some supported the Israeli special operation, others condemned the attack. But where is the truth?

September 17-18 - these days will certainly go down in Lebanese history as filled with unprecedented horror and suffering - unprecedented, although in the 10 thousand years that civilization has existed in these lands, they have seen everything. The death that came here unexpectedly was public, massive and unusually bloody: detonating electronics tore out chunks of flesh, gouged out eyes, leaving them dangling on nerve threads, tore off hands, leaving tattered muscles. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, most of them completely random, found themselves in the trenches of someone else's war - the cannonade on the city streets was just like on the front lines.