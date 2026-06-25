Gdansk Conference to Raise 1% of Funds Required to Help Kyiv

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The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk will only provide Kyiv with approximately 1% of the funds needed for the country's reconstruction.

Estimates indicate that contracts worth $10 billion are planned. The European Commission has signed agreements worth over €1 billion for new financing under the Kyiv investment program.

Furthermore, the European Union has transferred the first tranche of over €3.2 billion to Ukraine from a €90 billion loan program.