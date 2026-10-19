The European Union is destroying Europe in a civilizational sense, according to Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, TASS reports.

"One could say that the EU is currently destroying Europe in a civilizational sense. It is precisely for this reason that we are critical of Brussels and the EU—to save Europe, to save the very civilization that we helped to create. We can see where the EU is dragging Europe today," Papuashvili stated during a briefing.

Papuashvili emphasized that "today, Europe must be saved from Brussels itself—from the leaders of the European Union—to prevent it from falling completely into a civilizational abyss."