German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has urged Europe to accept an invitation from Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow for talks regarding Ukraine, TASS reports.

"Declining an invitation to visit Moscow would be the entirely wrong signal," he said during a visit to Warsaw, as quoted by *Der Spiegel* magazine. "We must talk. Only those who engage in dialogue can ultimately achieve results," the German Defense Minister argued. "If he [Putin] is now sending initial signals and extending an invitation for Europeans to visit Moscow, that should be welcomed from any perspective," Pistorius stated.

At the same time, he spoke out against discussions regarding the potential deployment of German troops to Ukraine. He remarked that it is "foolish to talk about options or speculate on who might do what and when" before hostilities have even ceased.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that invitations had been extended—via diplomatic channels—to certain European representatives, inviting them to visit Moscow to clarify their positions on potential participation in a peace process. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin does not currently plan to disclose exactly which Europeans have been invited.